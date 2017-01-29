Educationists deliberate on enabling students to meet ‘VUCA’ challenges

Prof Debashis Chatterjee, director, International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi exhorted educators to ponder over the kind of education that should be provided to children today. He was speaking at the day-long conclave on ‘Educational leadership in a volatile uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) world’, organised by Amity University UP, Lucknow Campus, in association with the Institute for Career Studies (ICS - International) on the varsity’s campus, on Saturday.

Speakers deliberated on five core educational issues / challenges that they were facing in an increasingly VUCA world. These included designing a suitable curriculum, inculcating VUCA capability / skills in students, enhancing the happiness quotient of schools, identifying non-routine skills for teachers and principals, and career planning in the VUCA scenario.

“Staying focused is important both for students as well as for teachers. It can be achieved by concentrating on any one thing at a given time. One has to discover ‘ekakgrata’ (concentration) as it cannot be developed,” said Prof Chatterjee.

Citing an example from Mahabharata, the educationist said, “Without Arjuna, there cannot be Krishna. Self learning was the key to Arjuna’s concentration and success. Even today parents are happy to name their wards after the hero.”

Prof Chatterjee also advised educators to see themselves as principal teachers instead of principal office holders.

Amrita Dass, founder director of ICS, also addressed the gathering. She spoke about the importance of helping students realise their potential. Educators were also urged to always listen patiently to their students.

On the occasion, eminent school heads and educationists from across the country were felicitated. Chief guest, General Manvender Singh conferred lifetime achievement awards on Leena Aparajit, executive director of Shiv Nadar Schools, Delhi and Sharmila Nandi, principal of Dr Virendra Swarup Education Centre, Kanpur.

Exemplary leadership awards were conferred on Anju Wal of Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, Aashrita Dass of La Martiniere Girls College, Mala Singh Mehra of Hoerner College, Manjula Goswami of Millennium School, Matthew Raggett of Doon School, Dehradun, Maya Norula of Hopetown Girls’ School, Dehradun, Neena Mathur of Army Public School, Nehru Road, Lucknow and others.