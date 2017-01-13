Lucknow boy leads campaign for women’s safety in Bengaluru

New Year eve revelries in Bengaluru that turned horrific for some women there continue to give them sleepless nights. The two back-to-back incidents of molestation – on MG Road and in Kamanahalli area – in Bengaluru on New Year eve brought shame to the city, which was considered to be the safest for girls.

But, the youth of Bengaluru are not willing to take things lying down. They have decided to raise their voice against these incidents and sensitise people towards safety of women.

And leading this movement in Bengaluru is a Lucknow boy, Vinayak Katyayan, a first year student of the prestigious St Joseph’s College. He is pursuing Bachelor of Social Work.

On Saturday, hundreds of students from across Bengaluru would assemble at Town Hall to express concern over safety of women in the software hub of the country.

However, there would be no protest march, agitation or sloganeering against the Karnataka government and the local administration of Bengaluru.

“It’s a gathering to sensitise people about safety of women and to bridge the gap between police, parents and girls,” Vinayak told HT over phone from Bengaluru.

On social media #SHE (Save Her Existence) is already trending, he added.

The Juvenile Care, a charitable trust of Bengaluru, headed by Rahul Prasad, is also helping Vinayak and his friends in kick-starting the movement for women’s safety.

For the Town Hall event, Vinayak and his friends have also roped in a social activist, a football player associated with the Karnataka Football Association and a Kannada film actor.

“These people will address the gathering at the Town Hall to create awareness among people on crime against women, especially increasing incidents of molestation on the streets of Bengaluru,” said Vinayak.

Videos from colleges all across the country have also been invited to condemn the Bengaluru incidents. They would be played at the Town Hall gathering.

Navyug Kanya Mahavidyalaya, an all-girls’ college from Lucknow, has also sent the video for the event condemning the December 31 incidents in Bengaluru.

More such videos have been sent from Hindu College, New Delhi, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Guwahati, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, and other educational institutions from across the country.

“More such events will be organised in future for women’s cause,” added Vinayak.

