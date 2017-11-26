UP civic polls phase 2 LIVE: Malfunctioning EVMs interrupt voting at some booths in Lucknow, Allahabad, Indira Nagar

The second phase for the 2017 local bodies’ elections in 25 districts began on Sunday morning.

In this round, as many as 1.29 crore voters will decide the fate of 24,368 voters vying for 3,789 posts in urban local bodies covering 25 districts.

Besides Lucknow, the districts going to polls include Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Amroha, Rampur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri , Farrukhabad, Etawah, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, , Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Sant Kabirnagar, Deoria, Ballia and Bhadohi.

In Lucknow, as many as 33,63,771 voters – 17,92,890 males and 15,70,881 females – are expected to exercise their franchise to seal the fate of 19 candidates in the fray for the post of mayor and 1,057 aspirants for the posts of corporators and chairpersons.

After several rounds of training, the polling parties left for their respective centres on Saturday.

Follow the live updates through the day here:

10:20am: Polling booths at Dadri, Jewar, Rabupura. Jahagirpur, Bilaspur and Dankaur in Greater Noida moves along at a slow pace

10:08am: Union home minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote at a municipal school in Lucknow

10am: UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari casts his vote in Varanasi

9:53am: For the first time, two teams for drone coverage of civic election process deployed in Allahabad

9:37am: Polling stops at Rani Laxshmi Bai school in Indira Nagar as EVM develops technical snag. Two EVMs at another polling centre also develop a glitch

9:20am: UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya casts his vote in Allahabad. Maurya is accompanied by his wife Rajkumari Devi

9:12am: A newly wed, Sheetal Sagar, arrives in her bridal attire in Modi Nagar to cast her vote before leaving for her husband’s house at Sultanpuri in Delhi

9:10am: Sub urban areas of Mathura see a better turn out in the morning. Mathura is the parliamentary constituency of BJP’s Hema Malini

9:01am: Ghaziabad mayor candidate Asha Sharma of BJP casts her vote

8:55am: EVM machines also reported out of order in ward no. 8 and ward no. 23 in Allahabad. Voters wait for sector magistrates to change the machines

8:52am: EVM glitch interrupts polling at one booth in Lucknow’s Ibrahimpur ward - I

8:42am: Samajwadi party mayor candidate Meera Vardhan cast her vote at Butlar palace polling booth in Lucknow

8:33am: EVM machines go out of order in Khalilabad’s Prathmik Vidhyalaya Barauli in ward 14. People wait as officials replacing the machines.

8:31am: Amroha gets its first votes for the day. People wait in long queues to vote for chairman of five nagar palikas and three nagar panchayats. There are 34 candidates in total.

Over 11,000 security personnel including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Response Force (RRF), and the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) have been deployed to carry out free and fair elections in Lucknow.

8:25am: All polling booths have been declared smoking/tobacco free in Varanasi

8:19am: Lucknow district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma arrives for inspection at Kendriya Vidyalaya Gomti Nagar where polling is taking place

Lucknow district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma (centre) (Oliver Fredrick/HT Photo)

8:08am: UP minister Mohsin Raza casts his vote in Lucknow

In Nagar Nigams areas which includes 110 wards, polling will be carried out through electronic voting machines while ballot boxes will be used in 96 wards of Nagar Panchayats.

7:50am: People in Mathura line up to vote for their first mayor ever after the city, earlier a Nagar Palika, was declared a Nagar Nigam

7:35am: Voting begins in Lucknow and Varanasi

7:30am: Polling booths open to voters