Anthem: Here’s all you need to know about BioWare’s upcoming video game

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in California, USA, brings some great game reveals every year, and it has been really hard choosing between which game one really wants to invest in (they all look so good!). But, the internet does seem to agree on thing— Anthem is by far one of the best reveals this year.

An upcoming open world, action role-playing video game developed by BioWare, Anthem will be published by Electronic Arts (EA) and is slated for a Fall 2018 release. Revealed at the EA press conference at the event, the game looks beautiful and the gameplay fluid. Here is all the dope we have on the game so far, and we don’t mind sharing.

WHAT IS IT ALL ABOUT?

via GIPHY

You’re a Freelancer (bounty hunter/adventurer/gun for hire) in a Sci-Fi civilisation with your base of operation set behind the walls of Fort Tarsis. The fort is humanity’s bastion against myriad dangers that this world has. The game offers a frictionless experience that everyone can enjoy.

EXPLORE THE OPEN WORLD

via GIPHY

Anthem offers a vast open world that you can explore while you fiddle with the loot and shoot gameplay (Oh, and it is a shared open world). The terrain in this unnamed world is treacherous, and the wildlife hostile. And, if that isn’t enough, you have massive Shaper Storms that don’t look too good for you either. How you wish to go around this world is completely up to you, and all you do shapes your experience. The game is one of BioWare’s biggest projects yet, with probably the most beautiful settings in the game world right now. According to the gameplay, players not only can traverse the lands, but also take their adventure to underwater caverns and more.

SUIT UP

via GIPHY

You need to be well prepared if you wish to explore such hostile environments. That’s where the game’s exosuits come in. Called Javelins, these suits come with added protection, a load out of diverse weaponry and a unique set of abilities. The two suits showcased in the gameplay were a balanced and heavy type, but there is much more the players can choose from. What makes it even better is that the suits have a jet pack that seems to run without any limit— Think Mass Effect, Destiny, Iron Man, and Crysis all mixed into one.

WEAPONS AND CUSTOMISATION

via GIPHY

The Javelins sure come with their set of weapons, but everything from the suit to your arsenal is sully upgradable. You can customise your load out and your Javelin using items you find in the world or through a crafting system with endless capabilities. Volt guns, mortars, stinger missiles and more, there is a lot to experiment with in Anthem.What is a loot and shoot model game without some customisation anyway?

SHARE YOUR WORLD

via GIPHY

While you can choose to complete the campaign all by yourself, Anthem allows you to call in support when running solo gets difficult. Being a shared open world, you can play with a team of four players and decimate your enemies in style. This feature too, feels much like games like Destiny and The Division, allowing a more fluid way of having your friends join your gaming experience. Do expect a story based game experience for your player too, since BioWare is known for delivering that with every game they release.

Watch the teaser for the game here:

...and the gameplay reveal here:

Are you excited about Anthem? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more.