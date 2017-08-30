Mother delivers 11 weeks’ premature baby in amniotic sac in car’s front seat

Raelin Scurry calls her child a ‘miracle baby’. Not because of motherly adulation, but because he was born en caul, which means he was born within the amniotic sac.

The amniotic sac, which is filled with fluid, serves as a cushion from injury to a baby inside the womb. When a woman’s water breaks, it’s the amniotic sac breaking and the fluid draining out through the vagina.

But this didn’t happen in Scurry’s case. At just 29 weeks pregnant, the Pennsylvania resident delivered her own baby, 11 weeks early, in the front seat of her car.

A post shared by Raelin Scurry (@raeee_nacoal23) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

She thought she was having Braxton hicks (contractions that are like a dress rehearsal to labour pains). So, initially, she didn’t worry too much. But when the contractions refused to subside even after 45 minutes, she decided to head to the hospital.

“The contractions continued to get closer together and more intense and before I knew it was time to push,” she writes in an Instagram post.

A post shared by Raelin Scurry (@raeee_nacoal23) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Scared, she called 911, but in vain. They couldn’t understand her between the screams and contractions. Scurry handed the phone over to her fiance.

“I pulled my pants off and reached down, sure enough his head was right there. I pushed one time and my miracle baby was here. When I looked down I realised he was still completely wrapped in the amniotic sac.”

Scurry and her fiance Ean thought they would be able to make it to the hospital faster than the emergency services, so they kept driving, despite how scared they were.

A post shared by Raelin Scurry (@raeee_nacoal23) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

“At first the baby was still and all I could do was pray he would be okay,” says Scurry. “And then I rubbed his face with my thumb and he pulled his little hands and feet up to his face as if he understood my prayers and wanted to reassure us he was okay.”

It took about seven minutes for the family to make it to the hospital, where the staff took over.

According to babymed.com, en caul births are rare, occurring in fewer than 1 in 80,000 births.

😍 Our little peanut is 4 pounds!! A post shared by Raelin Scurry (@raeee_nacoal23) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Scurry’s baby has gone from weighing 3lb 1oz at birth to 4lbs 3.8oz. “He doing wonderful all things considered all He went through I know he’s going to be an awesome little man! ? he is truly a miracle? baby. We are so blessed to be his parents”.