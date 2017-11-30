Annadurai movie review: Vijay Antony shines in this family-friendly drama

Annadurai

Director: G. Srinivasan

Cast: Vijay Antony, Diana Champika, Mahima, Jewel Mary and Kaali Venkat

Vijay Antony is a smart actor because he continues to choose subjects that suit his hero persona, even if these stories give you the feeling of been there, seen that. It’s evident by now that he deliberately doesn’t do anything to prove his heroism and would rather play roles that give him the scope to do full justice to the character he essays. In Annadurai, he plays dual roles and he shines in both the characters , making us embrace them despite their flaws.

Annadurai and Thambidurai, both played by Vijay Antony, are the kind of people we rarely see these days. We’re introduced to Annadurai – mourning the death of the girl he was supposed to marry – in whose memory he drinks day in and out, but he’s well aware of his actions. When he sees a group of school kids in a bar, he’s quick to send them away. He has the decency to not bother his mother in the middle of the night and instead chooses to sleep on the porch. Thambidurai, on the other hand, is well read and works as a PT teacher in a school. Everything that happens between the two and their family forms the crux of the film.

Most of what you see in Annadurai has been showcased in dozens of Tamil films since the ‘90s. Nevertheless, Annadurai appeals to a large extent, thanks to the realistic treatment which could have easily turned into a sob story and the ever reliable Vijay Antony, who makes even the predictable story work. He will be liked more as Annadurai because despite his flaws and habits, he’s someone with his principles intact and that’s something that garners him respect. The best example is the opening sequence where we witness him save a girl from a gang rape.

Despite falling into a very familiar territory of sentiment and drama, Annadurai is a family-friendly film and the credit goes to debutant director Srinivasan, who makes it a cut above most films in this space.

