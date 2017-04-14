Fast & Furious 8 does not disappoint, says Rashid Irani

FAST & FURIOUS 8

Direction: F Gary Gray

Actors: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron

Rating: 3 / 5

They have thrilled gear-heads with car-fuelled mayhem for 16 years. The former professional street racing gang puts pedal to the metal once again for an over-amped action juggernaut that has already raked in upwards of $4 billion globally.

Staying true to its roots, Fast & Furious 8 kicks off in overdrive, with the team leader (Vin Diesel) tearing up the streets of Havana in a souped-up automobile.

The franchise’s overall theme of loyalty to friends and family is undermined by the arrival of a techno-terrorist (Charlize Theron, a welcome addition) who turns the ace wheelman to the dark side.

It’s now up to his racing buddies, including an ex-federal agent (Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson), an English badass (Jason Statham) and the African-American motormouth (Tyrese Gibson), to marshal their collective skills and ensure the survival of the human race.

Typically loud, long (two hours plus change) and abrasive, F&F 8 is a lot of, fun despite all its limitations.

From the shores of the Cuban capital to the alleyways of Manhattan and the ice-glazed coastline of Siberia, the testosterone-driven stunts are expertly staged.

One could punch enough holes in the flimsy plot for a SUV to drive through. But the computer-generated car-nage keeps the viewer engaged.

On the other hand, the latest installment is arguably the funniest in the franchise, with abundant repartee and an adorable infant who turns into a total scene-stealer in the last act.

Old-timer Kurt Russell in the role of a bemused law-enforcement official, newcomers Scott Eastwood (Clint’s eldest son) as his rookie deputy, and the redoubtable Helen Mirren as a resourceful mother add immensely too.

Fasten your seat belts and get set for a bumpy ride.

