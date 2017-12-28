Ulkuthu movie review: Action elevates this routine revenge saga starring Dinesh, Dhilip Subbarayan

Ulkuthu

Director: Caarthick Raju

Cast: Dinesh, Nandita Swetha, Bala Saravanan, John Vijay, Chaya Singh and Sharath Lohitashwa

Rating: 2.5/5

What really works in favour of Caarthick Raju’s Ulkuthu, which finally hits the screens after two years of long wait, is its presentation and how it uses action to elevate a routine, done-to-death revenge saga. Popular stunt master Dhilip Subbarayan plays a pivotal role in the film and he ensures the action department stands tall in what could have been otherwise a tedious watch.

After making heads turn with his action choreography in Karthi’s Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Dhilip uses action effectively once again to complement the narrative.

Ulkuthu is set in a small coastal town which is ruled by Kaka Mani (Sharath Lohitashwa) and his brother Saravanan (Dhilip Subbarayan), loan sharks who deal in blood and blows when their debtors don’t pay on time. Of the two, Saravanan is hot-headed and always jumps to conclusion in any situation without even assessing the repercussions. In one scene, when a family doesn’t pay interest on time, Saravanan takes custody of their daughter and doesn’t care about the helplessness of the parents. In another scene, he doesn’t think twice to kill a police officer in broad daylight in front of hundreds of eye-witnesses.

The film’s story revolves around Dinesh and his quest to avenge the death of his sister. Last seen in Kabali and Visaaranai, Dinesh slips into the shoes of a youngster who is fuelled by rage comfortably. However, he struggles to emote his pain (of his sister’s death) convincingly. The film features two terrific action stretches which keep us on the edge. One particular action sequence unfolds on a Kabbadi court and it’s executed very competently. Full credit to Dhilip Subbarayan, who also proves his mettle as an actor, for the remarkable stunt sequences.

Ulkuthu does full justice to the title but doesn’t quite leave us in awe. Nevertheless, it isn’t a bad film and director Caarthick Raju deserves praise for making it work despite how predictable it gets in the end.

Follow @htshowbiz for more