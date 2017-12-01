Wonder is a moving, heart-warming tale: Movie review

WONDER Direction: Stephen Chbosky

Actors: Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts

Rating: 3.5 / 5

Adapted from the 2012 young-adult novel by RJ Palacio, Wonder tells the life-affirming story of a 10-year-old boy (Jacob Tremblay, the breakout star of Room, barely recognizable under layers of prosthetic make up) afflicted with a facial deformity.

After a series of surgeries, the home-tutored kid is enrolled in a public school by his supportive parents (Julia Roberts-Owen Wilson).

Here, he has to contend with bullying and hurtful remarks. But his undaunted spirit helps him retain his innate dignity, and rekindles a sense of humanity among those around him.

Novelist-turned-filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) relates the boyhood tale with unflinching honesty.

Besides the winsome Tremblay, there are sterling performances by Roberts, Izabela Vidovic as his older sister and Mandy Patinkin as the school principal.

The script underscores the value of true friendship and the unjustness of a culture that judges people primarily on the basis of their appearance.

As inspirational as it is heartfelt, Wonder will strike a chord with audiences of all ages.