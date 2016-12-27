4 dead, 4 injured as 4 vehicles crash into each other on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Four people died while four others were injured in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place near Khalapur in Raigad district, around 35 kms from Panvel city. The victims were travelling in four different vehicles from Pune towards Mumbai, a senior police officer said.

Around 8.12am, the trailer which was heading to Mumbai was hit by another trailer from the rear. The impact of the accident was such that both the trailers veered into other lanes.

“A tempo, which belonged to a private company was also moving in the same direction. On seeing trailers hitting one another, tempo driver took his vehicle to the extreme left. However, he lost his control on it and the tempo toppled on the road. A car, which also tried to avoid the accident, hit one of the trailers and toppled on the highway,” said one police officer from Khopoli police station.

“Three persons travelling in the car and the driver of one trailer suffered severe injuries in the accident and they died. Four others have suffered injuries and they have been rushed MGM hospital in Kamothe by some local people,” he added.

“We have identified some of the deceased and have informed their families about the accident. Their bodies will be sent to a government hospital for conducting postmortems,” the officer said.

