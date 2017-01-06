5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Run for women’s safety at Mumbai’s BKC this Saturday night

This Saturday night, head to the Bandra Kurla Complex if you’d like to do your bit for women’s safety in Mumbai. Akshara Centre, a non-profit working for the empowerment of women, in association with Hindustan Times and fitness mobile app company Uactiv, has organised a 7-km night marathon to be held from 11 pm on Saturday. Read

Pune recorded 93% rise in cybercrimes in 2016

Pune city has witnessed a steep rise in cybercrime in the bygone year, with total number of offences registered in the city being 312 as compared to 161 in 2015 — an increase of 93%. City police officers said most cases were related to uploading defamatory content and objectionable posts about women on social media platforms. Read

Decks cleared for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train; first station at BKC

In a move that will take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project of a Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train a step closer to reality, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has agreed to give land at the Bandra-Kurla Complex for the first terminus. Read

Airline forgets bags at Heathrow airport, spoils reunion for Canadian family

Nearly half the vacation time for a Canadaian family, which is in Mumbai, is over but their luggage that went missing in transit early this week is yet to be found. On January 2, Meenu Sehgal, a lawyer from Canada arrived at her brother’s house with her two children. Read

Experts: All stakeholders must be consulted before formulating policy on children’s safety

In the wake of the recent assault on a ten-month-old girl at a crèche in Khargar, a Mumbai-based think tank, Early Childhood Association, comprising more than 200 preschools and experts, has started an online petition directed towards Maneka Gandhi, Union minister for women and children welfare. The ministry is preparing guidelines for safety of preschoolers and toddlers. Read