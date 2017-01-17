 After Supreme Court order, 24-week pregnant woman to abort her foetus today | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 17, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

After Supreme Court order, 24-week pregnant woman to abort her foetus today

mumbai Updated: Jan 17, 2017 11:43 IST
Aayushi Pratap
Aayushi Pratap
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

The Supreme Court had, on Monday afternoon, granted permission to 22-year-old Meera Pal to abort her foetus that was diagnosed with anencephaly. (HT File)

The 24-week pregnant woman from Dombivli will reach KEM Hospital, Parel, by 2:00pm, to get her foetus aborted, after the Supreme Court granted her permission to do the same.

“We are leaving in some time. Hope the procedure gets over safely,” said her husband Santosh Pal, 38, from their residence.

The Supreme Court had, on Monday afternoon, granted permission to 22-year-old Meera Pal to abort her foetus that was diagnosed with anencephaly — a rare condition in which babies are born with parts of their brain and skull missing, at 21.1 weeks of pregnancy.

The present law, under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, does not allow abortion post 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The court had decided to grant her permission, based on a report submitted by a panel of doctors at KEM Hospital.

The couple was extremely relieved with the decision but had wanted to get the procedure done at a private facility. The court has asked her to undergo the abortion at KEM Hospital. “I hoped the court would allow us to go to a private facility to maintain anonymity,” Santosh told HT.

READ MORE

No guidelines on abortion after 20 weeks disappointing: Mumbai doctors

Supreme Court allows Mumbai woman to abort 24-week-old abnormal foetus

tags

more from mumbai

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<