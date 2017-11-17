Bal Thackeray’s fifth death anniv: 5 things that set Maharashtra’s firebrand politician apart

Five years after the death of Shiv Sena founder Bal Keshav Thackeray, the party he’d founded in the 1960s is back in power in Maharashtra. The charismatic leader, who changed the political landscape of the state, passed away on November 17, 2012, at the age of 86. We look at five things that set the cartoonist-turned-politician apart:

* He was the only leader after George Fernandes who could bring Mumbai to a standstill with a single command.

* The Sena was formed originally as a social outfit whose aim was to protect the interests of the Marathi manoos. Thackeray is the man who created a Marathi votebank in Mumbai and its surrounding regions.

* Thackeray is credited with engineering the first non-Congress government in Maharashtra. At a time when the Congress dominated the political scene in Maharashtra, his ‘son of the soil’ agenda - later taken up by various regional political parties, including his nephew Raj Thackeray - swayed locals and won votes.

* Never known to mince words, Thackeray once famously described himself as the man who has the “remote control” of the first Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government in Maharashtra, in 1995.

* The firebrand leader stirred up several controversies during his public life. From anti-Muslim, inflammatory statements to professing an affection for Adolf Hitler because he was an “artist”, to anti-Gujarati, anti-south Indian and anti-North Indian sentiments, Thackeray was not coy about saying what he felt.