Chavan, Surjewala detained as Congress stages protests against demonetisation in Mumbai

Mumbai police detained Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Sanjay Nirupam, Randeep Surjewala and other party leaders for protesting outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus against demonetisation. The party was denied permission to hold a demonstration outside the office of the Reserve Bank of India in Mumbai.

After Mumbai police denied them permission to hold a demonstration outside the Mumbai office of the Reserve Bank of India, the Congress held a protest rally outside CST on Wednesday. The party’s state and city level leaders addressed the gathering of workers outside CST .

Following the All India Congress Committee’s announcement of holding demonstrations outside various offices of the RBI across the country on a single day, the Mumbai Congress had announced a gherao to condemn the RBI’s ‘mismanagement’ post demonetisation.

State unit chief Ashok Chavan said that the Modi government was guilty of compromising the autonomy of the RBI as the central bank was kept in total darkness when the decision on demonetisation was taken. He said that the bank was treated like an RSS branch.He said that the issue would be raised even during the budget session of the parliament, beginning later this month.

Party workers raised slogans against the Modi-governemnt, condemning demonetisation.

Former chief minister and senior party leader Narayan Rane, former minister Harshavardhan Patil, Suresh Shetty, and Kripashankar Singh also participated in the demonstration headed by Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam.

