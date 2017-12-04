Cyclone Ockhi weakening; Mumbai, north Konkan to see moderate rainfall on Tuesday

Cyclone Ockhi, which left behind a trail of destruction in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands, is now over the Arabian Sea, around 690km south-southwest of Mumbai and 870km south-southwest of Surat, Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said late Monday morning.

“It is likely to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and cross south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts by early Tuesday morning, and settle as a deep depression,” said KJ Ramesh, director general, IMD. “We have issued heavy rainfall warnings for Gujarat, while light to moderate rain is expected in isolated areas in north Konkan, including Mumbai, on Tuesday.”

The scale of the cyclone was reduced from ‘very severe’ on Sunday to ‘severe’, the IMD said.

The weather department has warned fisherman along the Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka coastline not to venture into the sea from Monday to Wednesday.