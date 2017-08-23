Ganpati time: Mad rush on Tejas Express, other trains leading to Konkan

If you plan to visit Goa by Tejas Express or any other train, think twice.

All Goa- and Konkan-bound trains on the Konkan railway are full for the next two weeks owing to Ganesh Chaturthi.

Tejas Express, which was running almost empty for the past two months, is now full, despite the tickets being costlier. The waiting list for the executive class of Tejas has crossed 10, while for the chair car it has crossed 35.

According to the railway officials, the occupancy of Tejas Express had dropped to less than 25% last month, but it has picked up since last week.

Special ST buses for Konkan at Kurla depot on Tuesday. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

“The train is expected to go full for the next 15 days. There will be a drop in the ridership till Diwali vacations,” said a source.

The bookings for other trains namely Konkan Kanya, Tutari Express, Janshatabdi, Mandovi express, Nethravati and Matsyagandha express, too, are full.

The waiting list for JanShatabdi Express has crossed 400 for chair cars.

Railway authorities plan to run 250 Ganpati special trains for Konkan from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and other parts.

A majority of these trains will run from Mumbai, but you won’t get no confirmed seats on these special trains too till the weekend.