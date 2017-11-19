How loopholes in Mumbai man’s story helped cops nab him for murdering friend

A 21-year-old youth from Kalyan was allegedly killed by his friend earlier this month. The accused, Gokul Pardeshi, 23, was arrested by the Kolshewadi police.

The police suspect that the youth, Mayur Dolse, was killed either over a money lending issue or some other personal matter. They said investigations were ongoing.

Dolse was a resident of Kolshewadi. He went out with his friend on November 8. When he did not return home, his family asked police to file a missing person’s complaint.

On November 10, an unidentified body was found in Khadakapada, and an accidental death report (ADR) was lodged with the local police.

Police discovered that the body was Dolse’s, and handed it over to his family.“On November 18, the family told us that their son was last seen with Pardeshi, and that the two had a fight. We questioned Pardeshi and found many loopholes in his story. We arrested him for murder,” said an officer from Khadakpada police station, who did not wish to be identified.

“We trying to find out more about Pardeshi’s motive for the murder. We are also questioning their friends and relatives,” said an officer.