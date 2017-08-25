In Mumbai: Rent bikes at Thane cycle stands, pedal from home to office daily

Thane residents can now rent a cycle to work, courtesy, the green cycle initiative by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The TMC will set up 50 cycle stands across the city, where 20 cycles will be available on rent. Residents can take the cycle from the stand nearest to their homes and drop it at the stand nearest to their destination for a nominal rent.

The initiative was launched on Thursday evening by Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray at Viviana Mall in Thane.

About 100 cycles from a Japanese company have been imported for cycling . The project aims at increasing the use of bicycles in the city to cut down traffic and pollution.

A civic official said, “The project is part of the Centre’s Smart City project. For now, three of 50 cycle stands will be operational. The remaining will start functioning within a month.”

Those who wish to avail the service will have to register themselves with the corporation and will be given smart cards.

The official added, “Citizens will have to swipe the card at the stands while taking and dropping their cycles. The users will be charged a nominal fee for availing the cycle service. The cycle stands will be set up near 50 prime bus stops across the city, including railway station and bus depots. The residents can also pay online. The cycles will benefit tourists who come to the city for sightseeing.”