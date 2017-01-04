Lawyer fools senior citizen into transferring Rs49 lakh into her son’s account, held

The Santacruz police arrested a lawyer for allegedly cheating his client, an elderly woman, to transfer Rs49 lakh from her bank account into her son’s account. The accused is presently in police custody, while the complainant’s son is on the run.

According to Santacruz police, a case was registered a few months ago by the 65-year-old woman, a resident of Santacruz (West), claiming that Rs49 lakh from her account were transferred into her 40-year-old without her approval. The woman realised that it was her lawyer who had taken her signatures on papers claiming it was regular paperwork. The woman said the lawyer breached her trust. Based on her complaint, cops registered a first information report (FIR) against the lawyer for cheating and forgery under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The lawyer confessed to crime and said he received a few lakhs for doing the job,” said an officer from Santacruz police station, adding that a manhunt has been launched to arrest the complainant’s son.

