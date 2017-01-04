 Lawyer fools senior citizen into transferring Rs49 lakh into her son’s account, held | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Lawyer fools senior citizen into transferring Rs49 lakh into her son’s account, held

mumbai Updated: Jan 04, 2017 13:25 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

The woman realised that it was her lawyer who had taken her signatures on papers claiming it was regular paperwork, thus breaching her trust. (Representation pic)

The Santacruz police arrested a lawyer for allegedly cheating his client, an elderly woman, to transfer Rs49 lakh from her bank account into her son’s account. The accused is presently in police custody, while the complainant’s son is on the run.

According to Santacruz police, a case was registered a few months ago by the 65-year-old woman, a resident of Santacruz (West), claiming that Rs49 lakh from her account were transferred into her 40-year-old without her approval. The woman realised that it was her lawyer who had taken her signatures on papers claiming it was regular paperwork. The woman said the lawyer breached her trust. Based on her complaint, cops registered a first information report (FIR) against the lawyer for cheating and forgery under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The lawyer confessed to crime and said he received a few lakhs for doing the job,” said an officer from Santacruz police station, adding that a manhunt has been launched to arrest the complainant’s son.

Also read: Citing vital lapses, Bombay HC orders inquiry against 2 cops, prosecutor

tags

more from mumbai

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<