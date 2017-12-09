Maharashtra CM Fadnavis’ helicopter force-lands in Nashik after carrying extra passengers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ helicopter, which was heading to Aurangabad, had to be force-landed in Nashik immediately after take-off on Saturday morning because of overloading. The chopper took off for Aurangabad after the cook accompanying the CM got off.

Fadnavis had stayed at Nashik overnight on Friday, after attending a number of programmes there. He was scheduled to attend a public meeting in Aurangabad around 10am on Saturday. However, after taking off, the pilot could not take the chopper to the required altitude as it had too many passengers.

Besides Fadnavis, the helicopter had his personal secretary, water resources minister Girish Mahajan and the CM’s cook Satish. After the cook alighted, it took off and reached Aurangabad soon after. The CM will return to Mumbai in the afternoon.

The state currently does not have any helicopters, and has contracted two helicopter agencies to fly its VVIPs.

Fadnavis narrowly escaped an accident in Alibaug in July, following which the state government suspended chopper operations for VVIPs during the monsoon.

Earlier, in May, a state-owned helicopter crash-landed at Nilanga, near Latur, minutes after taking off; no one was injured in the incident. In the same month, Fadnavis had to miss a helicopter ride scheduled from Gadchiroli to Mumbai after it developed a technical snag.