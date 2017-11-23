Maharashtra govt tells plastic bottle firms to set up recycling plants or shut business

The Maharashtra government has asked plastic bottle manufacturers and mineral water firms to set up recycling plants for bottles, without which they have to down their shutters.

The companies were asked to comply with the plastic waste management rules, according to which they are required to recycle plastic bottles. However, none of the units have recycling facilities.

The state government had already decided to ban plastic water bottles in all starred hotels across the state. The ban will come into effect from March.

Plastic bottle manufacturers are opposing the move, saying that they cannot use glass bottles which according to them are unsafe and will require lots of water for cleaning. A delegation comprising representatives of these units met state environment minister Ramdas Kadam on Wednesday and requested him to reverse his decision.

“Manufacturing units have raised some concerns over use of glass bottles and want us to reconsider the decision. The government has asked them to comply with plastic waste management rules by setting up facilities for recycling plastic bottles,” said Satish Gavai, additional chief secretary, state environment department.

Ramesh Chauhan, chairman, Bisleri International, said the ban on the use of plastic bottled will not work. “Glass is around 50 times heavier than plastic, making its handling difficult. It is also dangerous as broken glass could harm children. Further, who is going to wash these bottles, how much water is required for washing are other concerns. Taking all these into consideration, glass bottles cannot substitute plastic bottles,” Chauhan told HT. He further said that the recycling plant was not economically viable.