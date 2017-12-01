Maharashtra most corrupt, Delhi tops in crimes: NCRB

Maharashtra has earned itself the dubious distinction of being the “most corrupt state” for the third year in a row. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, which was released on Thursday, revealed that there were 1,016 cases of corruption registered in 2016 in the state, while Odisha was second on the list with 569 cases. Of the total corruption cases in India, 22.9% were from Maharashtra.

However, the only positive bit was that the cases declined from 1,279 in 2015 and 1,316 in 2014.

On the crimes front, Delhi was the most unsafe among 19 major cities in the country, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of rapes reported, 33 per cent of crimes against women and the highest crime rate in 2016. Mumbai was third on the list behind Bangalore, with 39,617 cases, but the number declined as compared to 2015 when 42,940 cases were registered.

Maharashtra was third among the states where most crime cases were registered in 2016. “Maximum number of cases under offences affecting the human body was reported in Uttar Pradesh followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra,” the NCRB report said.

Maharashtra was second in crimes against foreigners, after Delhi. The state registered 38 cases in 2016. But, again the number had declined from 53 cases in 2015 and 59 in 2014.

‘More corruption cases is a good sign’

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data put Maharashtra on top of the list of corruption cases (1,016) in 2016. Cause for concern? Not really, say experts.

The state is followed by Odisha (569), Kerala (430), Madhya Pradesh (402) and Rajasthan (387). Maharashtra was also the highest in corruption cases in 2014 (1,316 cases) and 2015 (1,279 cases)

Experts say the numbers are reflective of the rise in awareness. “With the stern action by the Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau (ACB), there has been a rise in the number of corrupt people being trapped,” said Praveen Dixit, former director general of police (DGP) of the state, who served till July 2016.

The ACB has introduced a universal number to register complaints for the entire state — 1064. The number was promoted in both urban and rural areas. “The numbers show the increasing level of confidence among people in the ACB,” said Dixit, who was also the chief of the state ACB before becoming the state director general of police.

Of the 1,016 cases, the ACB caught 985 people in ‘trap’ cases, in which government servants or his accomplices are caught accepting bribe. The other cases were disproportionate assets (17) and criminal misconduct/other corruption cases (14).

In 2016, Mumbai reported 50 cases, lower compared to other ranges or departments -- Pune (185), Nashik (153), Nagpur (135), Thane (120), Aurangabad (120), Amravati (110) and Nanded (103).

ACB sources said consistent efforts are being taken to sensitise people to register a complaint whenever a bribe is sought, but many refrain from it owing the time-consuming procedures. “This explains the figures in Mumbai, where people prefer giving money to get their job done,” said the source.

“Other ranges cover a larger area. When it comes to rural pockets, people with low income level refuse to pay up, compared to those living in the city,” he said.