Mumbai civic body didn’t learn from mistakes, but you can, keep these things in office to be rain-ready

Still reeling under the effect of how you waded through sewage-mixed knee- or chest-deep water, took multiple transport options and reached home 4-5 hours later than usual? Let’s ensure you don’t face this in the near future.

By now, the whole of Mumbai knows that the BMC didn’t learn from the mistakes it made during the 2005 deluge. It didn’t issue warnings, the state was late to respond, and only the good Samaritans saved the day for most. If most Mumbaiites are to be believed, the civic body may not get better anytime soon. But you can definitely handle this situation better the next time.

Here are the things you should keep in your office drawer:

1. A change of clothes: Not just for a deluge, this is a necessity for those who travel daily during the Mumbai monsoons. As no wind cheater or umbrella can keep you dry, this can at least ensure you don’t catch a cold or any other infection thanks to the muck you have walked through.

2. Food stuff: A few eatables in your office drawer can help not just you but your colleagues too. Remember, when the whole city is drowning, your roadside Vada pav stall or the fancy eatery from where you order pizza too will be shut. These eatables can come in handy.

3. Medicines: while some of you often carry medicine pouch in bag, it’s safer to keep your dose for a day in office. Reason: if you wading your way back to office, it is unlikely that your bag won’t get wet. This small step can save your life.

Also, if the first aid box doesn’t have the medicines you need for cold or a headache, it is good if you stock up.

4. Charger: to book a cab or to reach out to a friend who is stranded. You definitely need a phone charger. During an emergency like Tuesday’s, you tend to get more calls from worried friends and family. Charging your phone before starting for home can help you get help for sure

5. Shawl or sweater: whether you are returning drenched from the station or you decide to stay back in office for the night, the shawl will protect you from the drop in temperature as well as office AC.

6. Spare footwear: After wading through waterlogged road, you will definitely need these to get out of your sports shoes