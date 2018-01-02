Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express to get makeover by March end

After refurbishing the rakes of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, Western Railway (WR) has announced the makeover of all five rakes of the Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express by the end of March.

Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager of WR’s Mumbai division, said that refurbishment of the first of the five rakes of the Rajdhani Express is expected to be completed by January end, while the remaining four rakes will be refurbished in two more months.

The refurbishment of the Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains on 14 and 15 routes respectively, is being undertaken under ‘Project Swarn’.

Under the project, the WR has painted the exterior of the Shatabdi Express rakes with dust-resistant polyurethane paint, besides providing retro-reflective destination boards and coach number plates so that passengers can find the their coach even in the dark. They have used anti-graffiti coated designer wraps for the interiors, along with a new paint coating on wall panels.

The coach walls were decorated with photographs depicting heritage and beauty of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Even the washrooms have been transformed.

The WR has spent Rs50 lakh on each rake. Railway officials said that they will install CCTV cameras in five coaches of the Rajdhani Express. They have sought permission for installing CCTV cameras in all Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains.