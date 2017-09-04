Mumbai doctors check if 13-year-old rape survivor is fit to undergo abortion

A team of doctors from Sir JJ Hospital on Friday checked a thirteen-year-old rape survivor from the city’s western suburbs, who is now in the 32nd week of pregnancy, to find out if she can safely undergo abortion.

While the doctors from the hospital said the report has been sent to the Apex Court on Friday, the girl’s lawyers claimed the court hasn’t received it.

“We are trying to get in touch with the hospital and procure the report. The case as now been adjourned for tomorrow,” said the lawyer who will represent the girl’s case.

Her parents had moved the Supreme Court on August 23, seeking permission to abort their daughter’s unborn child as she was past the 20-week legal abortion deadline.

The parents had learnt about their daughter’s pregnancy only during the 29th week of her pregnancy, when the girl’s mother took her to a local doctor as she had put on a lot of weight.