Mumbai man arrested for blackmailing estranged wife with nude videos that he forcibly shot

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Bandra (East) on Sunday for allegedly shooting his estranged wife’s nude videos last year and using it to blackmail her to withdraw a divorce case she had filed. He had also told her that he had already sent the video to people she knows, said the police.

The Bandra-Kurla Complex police said the accused and the 20-year-old woman, who had met in December 2015, got married the next year. While accusing her husband of marital rape, she told the police that he, several times, forced himself on her and secretively shot her nude videos on his mobile phone, few of which she did manage to delete.

The woman told the police that her husband and in-laws used to abuse her as they suspected that she was having an affair. She added that since they lived in a joint family, other family members too harassed her over petty domestic issues.

She said he left her at her parents’ home the same year after their relationship turned sour. Although the woman tried to reconcile with him, he did not respond and in 2017 she filed for divorce. When the accused found out about the case, he showed a nude video of her to her mother. When the woman and her mother confronted him, he told them to withdraw the case or that he would make the videos public.

She filed an FIR against him on November 1 with the BKC police under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 354 C (voyeurism), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 66 C (identity theft) and 67 A (transmitting or publishing obscene materials) of the Indian Penal Code. The BKC police have seized his mobile phone and will sending it to a forensic lab.