Mumbai man circulates wife’s number on WhatsApp, says she is a prostitute, held

The Vile Parle police arrested a 45-year-old man on Sunday, after his wife complained of harassment. Police said the man created a WhatsApp group, added 19 members to it and then posted his wife and daughter’s contact details and photos, saying they were prostitutes.

Police said the accused is a businessman. His 45-year-old wife and children left him four years ago, after they discovered his extramarital affair. The matter came to light after the man’s 23-year-old daughter received a few calls from people who used obscene language and said her father had told them she was a sex worker.

The man’s wife said he had sent her obscene and abusive text messages a few days ago. On December 2, she approached the police, who registered a case against her husband. He was granted bail for Rs15,000.