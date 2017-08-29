Mumbai rains LIVE: Local train services on all three lines halted, Met dept warns showers to continue for two days

Heavy rains for the fourth consecutive day brought Mumbai to a standstill on Tuesday, flooding swathes of area and sparking traffic snarls in Maharashtra’s capital.

Flights were diverted and movement of local trains was impeded due to the downpour.

Several coaches of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express derailed near Maharashtra’s Asangaon early on Tuesday after railway tracks were washed away due to rains.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains to continue till Thursday.

“Areas such as Mumbai, south Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and west Vidarbha will get extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours. It is a serious situation. We have issued necessary warnings to departments concerned, including airports,” AK Srivastav, head of climate monitoring and analysis at IMD Pune, told PTI.

2:50pm: High tide of 3.32 metres expected at 16:30 hours. Avoid waterfronts,sitting on tetrapods or on promenades, Mumbai Police tweets.

2:40pm: Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray tweets: No need to evacuate offices. Traffic build up is heavy due to over load of vehicles. Please stay put safely where you are.

2:35pm: Local train services on all three lines halted in Mumbai.

2:25pm: 136 dewatering pumps pressed into service across the city.

2:30pm: I hope the airlines will be compassionate to those flying out of Mumbai. Re-book without being greedy for once, tweets noted lawyer Suhel Seth.

2:15pm: City received 100 mm of rains in the last six hours since 7:30 am on Tuesday.

The Upavan lake in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

2:05pm: Traffic signal not operating in Dadar circle area of Mumbai.

2:pm: Four people injured after an iron frame for posters fell, at the VP road area. The injured have been shifted to Saifee hospital in Mumbai.

1:55pm: South bound traffic towards Matunga diverted to Wadala due to water logging on EEH (Amar Mahal) SG Barve Road and VN Purav Road: Mumbai Police

1:40pm: Severe water logging in Andheri East’s Sahar area, reports ANI.

1:35pm: Here’s a look at the traffic snarls in Mumbai

Traffic snarls across south-central #Mumbai due to heavy rain in the region #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/U7ZDvjPRQz — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

1:30pm: Mumbai’s municipal body BMC reports three incidents of wall collapse,16 incidents of short circuit and 23 incidents of trees/branches falling in a day: ANI

1:20pm: Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti in Mumbai issues advisory to Ganapati mandals to disconnect power supplies if there is water logging in the area.

1:10pm: 3 teams of NDRF stationed in Mumbai put on alert and two additional teams have been moved from Pune to Mumbai.

1pm: Suburban train service suspended on main line between Parel and Kurla frm 12:30 hrs and on the Harbour Line between Vadala Road-Kurla from 12:20hrs, says Central Railways PRO.

Colaba weather bureau records 152 mm of rain between Monday and Tuesday mornings -- the highest rainfall this year

Western railway trains from Bandra towards the city have been stopped.

12:55pm: Water logging at KEM Hospital’s ground floor. 30 patients shifted to upper floors.

12:30pm: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) says the situation is well under control and advises the people to step out of their homes only if necessary.

“The metropolis has received heavy rainfall since last night. Between 8.30 am and 12 pm today, the city received 85 mm rainfall,” Sudhir Naik, deputy municipal commissioner, told PTI.

