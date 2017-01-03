Mumbai’s domestic air terminal renamed from 1B to T1

The Santacruz airport renamed its domestic terminal from 1B to T1 on Monday. Officials said the name would help fliers associate it with the airport’s newest terminal - T2. “The decision to rename the domestic terminal was taken to help fliers identify it easily and to ensure a hassle-free transit for them,” read a statement from the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

According to officials, there have been stray cases of passengers landing up at the wrong terminal, after a few domestic operations moved into T2. The X-shaped terminal — which replaced the erstwhile international terminals in February 2014 — also houses domestic flights operated by Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara.

Other domestic airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir are housed in the domestic terminal now renamed T1.

“There have been cases of many T2-bound fliers turning up at T1 owing to poor awareness. The move might reduce the number of no shows [passengers who miss their flights],” said an airline official. While T1 is in Santacruz, opposite hotel Sahara star, the Sahar-based T2 is a good 15-20 minute drive away. “Passengers who land up at the wrong terminal are unable to cover the distance in time,” added the airline official.

