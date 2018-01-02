Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road FOB gets wider, better

htmetro@htlive.com

Three months after the Elphinstone Road station stampede, the Western Railway (WR) opened extended landing of the foot overbridge (FOB) for the public from Monday.

The extended landing has made an extra two meters available to commuters on the FOB and is expected to ease the daily commute of passengers.

Twenty-three people had lost their lives and 39 others were injured in the stampede that occurred on the old, narrow northward landing of the FOB, on September 29, 2017.

The WR had had to demolish a ticket window to widen the landing to create more space in its bid to avoid a recurrence of the stampede.

The WR had undertaken the work to widen the landing in early November last year. Railway sources said the work took longer than expected due to the demolition of the ticket window and proximity to high-tension power lines. The WR has spent Rs17 lakh on the extended landing.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer of the WR, said the new landing will provide relief to the commuters at the Elphinstone Road station.

In addition to this, the WR is constructing a new 12-meter wide FOB connecting Elphinstone Road station with Parel station to the north of the existing common FOB between the two stations. This will be in addition to an FOB being built by the Indian Army on the north end of the Parel station.