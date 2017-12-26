Mumbai to get its biggest sports complex in Dahisar

Here’s some good news for sports enthusiasts and budding athletes in the city. The city is set to get its biggest sports complex at Dahisar.

This will be the fourth sports complex after Borivli, Andheri and Dharavi.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s garden department has decided to build it at Bhavdevi Garden in Dahisar. Civic officials said this will be the biggest multi-sports complex in the city that will be open to all and is expected to be ready by 2019.

In the 51,000-sq-m plot, the proposed BMC sports complex, which will cost the civic body Rs22 crore, will have a lawn tennis court, cricket and football grounds, kabaddi, kho-kho, basketball and volleyball courts along with an open gym. It will also have a dedicated play area for children. The civic body has received bids from five firms till now. A senior civic official said, “We are scrutinising the bids and will soon issue the work order. The construction of the project is expected to start by the first half of 2018 and it should be done in 18 months.”

The other facilities the complex will have are a 4-m-wide cycling track and 2-m-wide running track. Officials said the length of the tracks has not been decided yet.

Speaking to HT, Kshirsagar, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “We built stadiums and complexes in the city, but all of them are not accessible for public. This particular sports complex at Dahisar is being constructed keeping in mind that the common man should get easy access to sports. We want more local sport events to be conducted here.”

The Dahisar complex will be bigger than the proposed one in Andheri, which is spread across 49,000 sq m.

The sports facilities in the complex will be available to all citizens at a nominal fee.

While welcoming the decision, citizen activists have stressed that the civic body should maintain these facilities better.

Anandhini Thakoor, member of Khar Residents’ Association, said, “The civic body offers poorly-maintained sports facilities to the public. The civic body needs to properly utilise the funds allocated for maintenance.”