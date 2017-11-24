One dead, many feared trapped as building collapses in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai

At least one person has died and many are feared trapped after a three-storeyed residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi on Friday morning. The building is located at KG Nagar, Navi Basti in Bhiwandi, a city in Thane district around 20 km from Mumbai.

“The incident happened at 9 am, and we have rushed help to the spot immediately,” said Sunil Zhalke, public relations officer, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation ( BNCMC). “We fear that eight people are still trapped under the debris. Five people are injured and the dead body of a woman has been pulled out. Rescue operations are underway.”

The building is just 17 years old, Zhalke said. “The building was constructed in 2000. We are trying to figure out whether it was on the list of dangerous structures or not.”

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster control department has sent help, and one fire brigade team has been deployed to the spot.

Bhiwandi has seen several building collapses over the years. In 2016, during the monsoon, four buildings collapsed in the city, which has a lot of spurious and illegal constructions.