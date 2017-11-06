Pillion rider killed after reversing truck hits him in Mumbai; biker escapes unhurt

In a hit-and-run case, an 18-year-old pillion rider died after being knocked down by a truck in Bhandup (West) on Saturday morning. The man was identified as Pratik Sangle. His friend Novel Fernandez, who escaped unhurt, was riding the bike, said the police.

The friends were heading towards their residences in the western suburbs when the accident occurred near Jaihind Oil Mill Company at LBS Marg at 6.30 am.

Sangle sustained grievous injuries in the accident. “The driver was reversing the truck which knocked down the bike. We are on the lookout for the driver,” said a police officer. “The driver did not help the victims and sped off.” The police are checking CCTV camera footage to identify the truck and the driver.

The driver has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC, and sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 134 A and B (escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victim) of Motor Vehicles Act.