Mumbai woman stalked by three men in car for over one km

A 25-year-old woman on a two-wheeler was stalked by three men for more than a kilometre in a car in Mumbai on Saturday night, police have said, in yet another case of a sexual attack in the city widely considered to be India’s safest for women.

The woman, a resident of Yari Road in Andheri (West), was riding her scooter home from a gym at Lokhandwala Circle around 11.10pm when the men in a Ford Classic car drove up behind her, said police. They kept blaring the car’s horn at her near the Model Town junction.

The woman said she gave way to the car as she thought that the men wanted to overtake her but they drove up alongside her instead. One of them stuck his neck out of the window and passed lewd comments at her, a police official said.

“Ae tereko pakdu kya? Mere saath chal (Should I catch you? Come with me),” the man allegedly told her.

The woman sped up but the accused continued to keep pace with her for more than a kilometre as she looked for passersby who could help. She stopped as she saw a group of people near an eatery and called her brother.

The car also pulled over and after the woman told the group about her ordeal, they nabbed the three men and called the police control room.

The accused have been identified as 27-year-old Avinash Deshmukh, 45-year-old Suresh Retiya, and Milind Patil from Versova. Patil, however, escaped.

The woman told the police that Patil was the one who had made the lewd comments. Police said the car belongs to one of their employers.

The accused have been booked for stalking, using words, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and committing a crime in a group.

Stalking — physical or electronic via phone calls, text messages or emails — was made a criminal offence, punishable with one to three years in jail, in 2013, a year after the brutal gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in Delhi, to widen the scope and ambit of the laws dealing with sexual violence against women.

However, the law has not acted as a deterrent and a rising number of cases of stalking have been reported across the country. In the first six months of 2017, 203 men were arrested for stalking and 259 cases were registered.