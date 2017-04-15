Zakir Naik’s aide, firm helped him launder money: ED

The enforcement directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against Aamir Gazdar, a close confidante of Dr Zakir Naik, and Harmony Media Limited — a company floated by Naik — for allegedly laundering money on behalf of the controversial televangelist.

The ED’s 1,000-page charge sheet lists Naik as an accused in the case.

The charge sheet includes the statements of witnesses and several documents, which establish the trail of laundered money.

Read: Non-bailable warrant against Zakir Naik, but can agencies bring him back from abroad?

A senior ED officer, who did not wish to be identified, said Gazdar handled Naik’s finances. “Gazdar managed Naik’s money. He illegally accepted funds and diverted them. Harmony Media played the role of fund receiver. The company also made CDs of Naik’s speeches,” he said.

The ED had alleged that Gazdar was aware of Naik’s illegal activities and was in touch with him constantly. The agency said Naik had established dummy companies in the country and abroad to divert funds.

Read: Money laundering: Zakir Naik responds to summons, offers to be quizzed on Skype

It added that these dummy firms were used to camouflage the diversion of funds Naik received for making provocative speeches.

The central agency said Gazdar was the director of at least six companies established by Naik, two of which are in England — Universal Broadcasting Corporation Ltd and Lords production Inc Ltd.

The rest are based in Mumbai — Harmony Media Pvt Ltd, Long-lost constructions Pvt Ltd, Majestic Perfumes Pvt Ltd and Alpha Lubricants Pvt Ltd.

“Naik loaned Rs2.35 crore to Harmony Media Pvt Ltd, and was subsequently paid back. He also loaned Rs41.50 lakh to another firm, which also paid him back. Neither party entered into a formal agreement before these transactions,” said ED officials.