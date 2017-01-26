 Selena Gomez follows The Weeknd on Instagram, appears to confirm relationship | music | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Selena Gomez follows The Weeknd on Instagram, appears to confirm relationship

music Updated: Jan 26, 2017 17:03 IST
PTI
PTI
Los Angeles
Highlight Story

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating each other for a while.

Singer-actor Selena Gomez appears to have confirmed her relationship with The Weeknd by following him on Instagram. The Hands To Myself hitmaker has been rumoured to be dating the Starboy rapper since the pair were spotted locking lips earlier this month.

Read more

Gomez has proved things are heating up between them by clicking the follow button on his profile on the photo-sharing app, as she only follows 256 people, reported Us magazine.

Gomez’s cousin and close family friend Priscilla DeLeon is also following the Grammy winner, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez text each other every day and really like each other. (REUTERS)

“He really likes her. They text every day. They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other’s personalities,” a source said about the budding relationship.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from music

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you