Selena Gomez follows The Weeknd on Instagram, appears to confirm relationship

Singer-actor Selena Gomez appears to have confirmed her relationship with The Weeknd by following him on Instagram. The Hands To Myself hitmaker has been rumoured to be dating the Starboy rapper since the pair were spotted locking lips earlier this month.

Gomez has proved things are heating up between them by clicking the follow button on his profile on the photo-sharing app, as she only follows 256 people, reported Us magazine.

Gomez’s cousin and close family friend Priscilla DeLeon is also following the Grammy winner, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez text each other every day and really like each other. (REUTERS)

“He really likes her. They text every day. They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other’s personalities,” a source said about the budding relationship.

