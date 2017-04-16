Members of saffron outfit arrested after clash with police in Ghaziabad

The police on Sunday lodged an FIR under sections of attempt to murder and rioting against the members of Hindu Raksha Dal, a saffron outfit, after its members tried to take out a procession without obtaining permission. The members allegedly got into an altercation with the police as well and started pelting stones.

The members were planning to take out a ‘Hanuman Shobha Yatra,’ after the occasion of ‘Hanuman Jayanti,’ without permission.

The members had gathered near Sikanderpur on Sunday morning and had brought along tractors that contained idols of deities, nearly 100 motorbikes and 40 cars, to take out a procession from Sahibabad, towards Indirapuram.

“They were stopped as they did not have the necessary permission. They said that they had applied for a permission. We asked them to stop the procession and not hold a procession. Their tractors had long flags and they had also installed DJ music systems. Since prohibitory orders are already in place, it took us nearly two hours to convince them to cancel their plans of holding a procession,” said Priti Jaiswal, additional city magistrate (city).

The outfit members left the spot slowly but again regrouped at their office in Shalimar Garden, after which they allegedly pelted police personnel with stones. The police also alleged that the outfit members threw stones at the official vehicle of the assistant superintendent of police.

“We had to resort to lathi charge to drive them away. Over a dozen members were nabbed and taken to the police lines. We have registered an FIR against 120 persons, 20 of whom have been identified. The outfit’s president, Pinki Chaudhary, was also arrested,” Salmantaj Patil, superintendent of police (city), said.

The outfit has a history of staging protests in Sahibabad, notably against incidents of cattle slaughters that have taken place frequently in the area. The members of the outfit could not be contacted. The officials also said that they seized nearly 20 bikes and three four-wheelers belonging to the outfit.