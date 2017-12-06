Noida police flags off women safety awareness week

To ensure security of women in Noida and Greater Noida, the police on Tuesday organised women safety awareness week at the police headquarters in Surajpur area of Greater Noida.

The programme was inaugurated by Inspector General (Meerut) Ram Kumar and it was attended by SSP Love Kumar, SP (rural) Suniti and SP (crime) Preeti Bala, among other police officials.

While addressing the officials, Ram Kumar said the women should report all safety issues to the police and use the helpline that has been established by the administration.

“Security of women has been always our top priority. Many initiatives have been taken from time to time to make the cities safer. If anyone faces any problem, it should be reported without hesitation. Our police personnel will be available forefront to get it resolved,” Ram Kumar said.

The campaign on women’s safety will conclude on December 10. The women safety week has been undertaken to promote use of Uttar Pradesh Women Power Line 1090.

During the campaign, police officials will visit colleges and schools to tell women how they can be vigilant. Students will be sensitised about various situations and a debate will be conducted on the theme, police said.

SSP Love Kumar asked police station heads to be sensitive to complaints by women.

“There are times, when cases of children below 18 years are reported under acts such as POSCO and Juvenile Justice. They should also be dealt with utmost sensitivity. In schools, there is need for the children to be educated about laws, rights and duties by the legal service officials and experts,” Kumar said.