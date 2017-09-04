 Relief for homebuyers, Supreme Court stays insolvency proceedings against Jaypee | noida | Hindustan Times
Relief for homebuyers, Supreme Court stays insolvency proceedings against Jaypee

Supreme Court said it would examine a plea of the homebuyers who have challenged Jaypee’s move to declare itself bankrupt.

noida Updated: Sep 04, 2017 13:15 IST
Bhadra Sinha
Jaypee Wish Town at sector 128, in Noida.
Jaypee Wish Town at sector 128, in Noida.(Sunil Ghosh /HT Photo)

In a relief for homebuyers, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech.

The court said it would examine a plea of the homebuyers who have challenged Jaypee’s move to declare itself bankrupt.

More than 30,000 buyers have expressed concern that the insolvency proceedings would leave them in a lurch and remediless to either get a house or compensation from the company.

The investments relate to thousands of apartments Jaypee is building in 27 projects, most of them in Noida and Greater Noida.

