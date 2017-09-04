Relief for homebuyers, Supreme Court stays insolvency proceedings against Jaypee

In a relief for homebuyers, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infratech.

The court said it would examine a plea of the homebuyers who have challenged Jaypee’s move to declare itself bankrupt.

More than 30,000 buyers have expressed concern that the insolvency proceedings would leave them in a lurch and remediless to either get a house or compensation from the company.

The investments relate to thousands of apartments Jaypee is building in 27 projects, most of them in Noida and Greater Noida.