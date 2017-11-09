BFI plans new boxing league, to hire foreign coach for women

After a haul of seven medals at the recently concluded Asian Women’s Boxing Championships, including a gold for the legendary MC Mary Kom, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) plans to rope in a foreig coach for women boxers while starting a boxing league next year.

“There will be a foreign coach for women boxers very soon, actually before the Commonwealth Games. We have shortlisted a few names already,” BFI President Ajay Singh said at a press conference here.

Earlier in September, Stephane Cottalorda, who was the-then women’s coach, had resigned from his role, alleging delay in payment of salary and non- fulfillment of some other commitments made to him.

Speaking about the federation’s immediate future plans, Ajay Singh said, “We are planning on holding an Indian Open next year, followed by a league in the middle of the year.”

BFI had already floated a tender for the commercial and organising rights of the proposed pro-style boxing league, for a period of ten years, with IMG-Reliance reportedly among the bidders.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters following her successful boxing comeback, Mary Kom said she is confident of maintaining the momentum, stressing on the need to maintain her fitness levels for the same.

“If I maintain the fitness levels, nobody can touch me,” she stated.

(With inputs from PTI)