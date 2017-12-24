 Indian boxers strike gold at Kazakh tourney | other sports | Hindustan Times
Indian boxers strike gold at Kazakh tourney

Indian boxers claimed three gold, one silver and another bronze medal at the Galym Zharylgapov Boxing Tournament in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

other sports Updated: Dec 24, 2017 17:49 IST
Indian boxers did well in the Kazakh tournament.
Indian boxers dominated the ring at the Galym Zharylgapov Boxing Tournament in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, claiming three gold, a silver, and a bronze medal at the event which concluded today.

Three-time King’s Cup gold-medallist and a reigning national champion from the Railways K Shyam Kumar (49kg), world youth championships’ bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar (91kg) and Asian Games bronze-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) claimed gold medals.

To add to it, the 19-year-old Tanwar, seen as a bright prospect for the future, was also adjudged the best boxer of the tournament.

The silver medal was claimed by national champion Manish Kaushik (60kg).

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra, competing in his maiden international tournament in the middleweight (75kg) category had to be content with a bronze medal after going down in the semi-finals.

Jangra is also the reigning national champion in this weight category.

The season-ending tournament featured five international and 15 local teams, adding up to 154 boxers in all.

