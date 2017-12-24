Indian boxers strike gold at Kazakh tourney
Indian boxers claimed three gold, one silver and another bronze medal at the Galym Zharylgapov Boxing Tournament in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.other sports Updated: Dec 24, 2017 17:49 IST
Indian boxers dominated the ring at the Galym Zharylgapov Boxing Tournament in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, claiming three gold, a silver, and a bronze medal at the event which concluded today.
Three-time King’s Cup gold-medallist and a reigning national champion from the Railways K Shyam Kumar (49kg), world youth championships’ bronze-medallist Naman Tanwar (91kg) and Asian Games bronze-medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) claimed gold medals.
To add to it, the 19-year-old Tanwar, seen as a bright prospect for the future, was also adjudged the best boxer of the tournament.
The silver medal was claimed by national champion Manish Kaushik (60kg).
Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep Jangra, competing in his maiden international tournament in the middleweight (75kg) category had to be content with a bronze medal after going down in the semi-finals.
Jangra is also the reigning national champion in this weight category.
The season-ending tournament featured five international and 15 local teams, adding up to 154 boxers in all.