L Sarita Devi elected women boxers’ representative in Boxing Federation of India

Former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi was today elected representative of women boxers in the national federation’s Executive Council.

Sarita, who won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships last year, was voted in by 22 of the 31 team captains at the election conducted during the ongoing National Championships in Rohtak.

She beat Railways Sports Promotion Board’s Seema Punia, the lone candidate up against her in the polls.

“I would be aiming to raise the problems faced by women boxers because I have practical experience of how things work,” the Manipuri, who is a four-time Asian champion, told PTI.

“I decided to contest the polls two days ago because as a senior boxer, I thought it is important that I give voice to girls and their issues,” she added.

Sarita joins former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manoj Kumar as a boxers’ representative in the executive council. Manoj was elected to the position in 2016 during the national championships in Guwahati.

“I am thankful to the fellow boxers who have voted for me and I would try to ensure that their issues are addressed in the best way possible,” she said.