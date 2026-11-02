Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 1 LIVE Updates: Mumbai chase perfect start, Bengal seek to strengthen their position

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Tanush Kotian took eight wickets against Haryana.

Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 1 LIVE Updates: The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 gets underway today, with teams looking to strengthen their positions in the standings before the competition heads into its mid-season break. The round marks the end of the first phase of India's premier domestic first-class tournament, which is scheduled to resume in January. Among the prominent fixtures, Mumbai face Railways, Bengal take on Maharashtra, and Vidarbha lock horns with Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka will be up against Assam, while Uttar Pradesh face Baroda. Defending champions Jammu and Kashmir will look to continue their campaign against Puducherry. With qualification ambitions, individual milestones and crucial points at stake, the fourth round offers teams an opportunity to head into the break on a positive note. ...Read More

Among the prominent fixtures, Mumbai face Railways, Bengal take on Maharashtra, and Vidarbha lock horns with Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka will be up against Assam, while Uttar Pradesh face Baroda. Defending champions Jammu and Kashmir will look to continue their campaign against Puducherry. With qualification ambitions, individual milestones and crucial points at stake, the fourth round offers teams an opportunity to head into the break on a positive note.