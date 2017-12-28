Viswanathan Anand beats Magnus Carlsen in World Rapid Chess Championship in Riyadh

Viswanathan Anand took revenge of his 2013 World Championship loss as he defeated World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in their ninth round match at the at the World Rapid Chess Championship in Riyadh on Thursday.

Playing with black pieces, Anand began the game with an aggressive approach and was able to win it in 34 moves.

Thanks to this victory, Viswanathan Anand remained unbeaten in the competition with five wins and four draws from the nine encounters.

Before facing Magnus Carlsen, Anand drew his match against Russia’s Vladimir Fedoseev and he is currently in lead with Vladimir Kramnik and Wang Hao at the World Rapid Chess Championship.

The former World No.1 lost his crown to Magnus Carlsen in 2013 and although he defeated the Norwegian in 2014, the win on Thursday will be a perfect way to finish an underwhelming year for Viswanathan Anand.