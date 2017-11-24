2 charred to death as Goa-Mumbai bus catches fire near Kolhapur

Pune Two passengers were charred to death when the private bus they were travelling in caught fire in Kolhapur district. Sixteen others had a miraculous escape with minor injuries.

The Goa-Mumbai bus caught fire at Longegaon, Gaganbavda in Kolhapur district around 4.30 am. According to the police, the bus belonged to Atmaram Travels of Kolhapur and caught fire due to a technical problem with the AC . According to police, the bus caught fire within a few minutes and two passengers, identified as Bunty Bhatt and Vicky Bhatt, died on the spot.

The driver, realising that the bus is on fire, stopped and pulled the rest of the passengers out to safety. The bodies have been sent to CPR hospital for a post mortem. At the time of publishing, the survivors were waiting at Kale police station.

More details are awaited.