25 acres allotted for naturopathy institute in Pune

Maharashtra government has allotted 25 acres of land in Kondhwa, Pune for building an Institute of Naturopathy, said sources.

Professor Satya Lakshmi, director of the institute said, "We are yet to begin with the construction as some more legal formalities need to be sorted. However, it can be expected that within a time of two and a half years, the institute will be up and running." A budget of almost Rs200 crore has been allocated by the ministry of ayush for the institute.

The Institute of Naturopathy is to include a hospital with 250 beds and OPD facilities along with a college providing undergraduate, post-graduate and PhD courses. "Our hospital and college are to be connected with each other for practical learning," she added.

Stating that the study of naturopathy is not rare in India, and that almost every state has given importance to it through colleges and hospitals, she added that this institute, however will have higher standard. "There are in total 20 naturopathy colleges across India. From Bhopal, Gujarat and Rajasthan almost all states understand it's importance. But, this Institute of Naturopathy, unlike the most is not going to be state-level, but national-level."

Further, the institute is reported to be based on Gandhian principles and will provide international level vocation on Gandhian studies. "Although NIN (national Institute of Naturopathy) also had the mandate to start Gandhian studies, but lack of space and resources had tied our hands. From this institute, things are going to change as we will introduce this vocation aligned with international standards", she said.

Focused on Gandhian principles, the authorities plan to introduce a live museum along with sustainable technology in agriculture, solar technology and textile. in the campus.