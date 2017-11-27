Have you eaten at this Hinjewadi restaurant? Then, this Kondhwa resident may have cloned your cards

The Hinjewadi police arrested a man for stealing money from customers of a restaurant by using a card skimmer in the card swipe machine used for billing. The arrested man was identified as Vicky Ramavtar Agarwal, 37, a resident of Kondhwa.

A case under Sections 379, 419, 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 43, 66, 66(d) and 72 of Information Technology Act, 2008 was registered against Agarwal on Saturday around 9 pm. He was remanded to police custody till December 1 by the local court.

“Yes, we arrested the man today and recovered several things from him,” senior police inspector (PI) Nitin Vaykar said.

The theft took place at Zakkas Hotel located at Shivaji chowk, Hinjewadi between November 23 and 24 (Thursday and Friday) when Agarwal was the cashier at the restaurant owned by the complainant, Ganesh Bhimrao Patil, 37.

The police recovered material worth ₹72,050 including a card skimmer, four mobile phones of Redmi, one mobile phone of Samsung, two PAN cards and an Aadhaar card, ₹35,000 cash, a laptop, a computer disk, 39 fake ATM cards and four blank ATM cards.

Agarwal allegedly made a note of the ATM pins of the customers while they paid and unknowingly left their information on the skimmer attached to the swipe machine, according to the police. He made a note of the pin numbers after the customers left and cloned their ATM cards to steal money from them, according to the case registered against him. The police are investigating if the man was involved in other similar crimes.