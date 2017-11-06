One killed as PMPML bus brake fails and hits seven vehicles

One person was killed and another injured after the public transport bus of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) rammed into seven vehicles along the steep slope of Swami Vivekanand Road outside the upper bus depot in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Pune on Monday morning. According to officials, the bus rammed into the vehicles after its brakes failed.

Seven vehicles were hit by the public transport bus one after another which were a few metres away from the depot where it started.

According to the police, the deceased man was identified as Kaluram Vanaji Nathuram Parmar, 47, who was riding the bike which was crushed under the faulty bus while the injured man was identified as Yogesh Raghunath Kudale, 30, who works as a newspaper vendor.

Kudale was rushed to nearby Rao Nursing Home in an autorickshaw and was later taken to Bharati Hospital for a surgery.

A case was registered against the driver of the bus, who escaped with minor injuries identified as Manoj Dhondiba Balshankar, 24, a resident of Akkalkot in Solapur. A case under sections 279, 304(a), 338 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 119/177 and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against Balshankar at Bibwewadi police station. The case will be investigated by police sub-inspector BD Devkate of Bibwewadi police station.

The policemen on the spot claimed that the road is filled with vegetable and road-side vendors towards the evening hours and it would have turned into a death-trap had the incident occurred after 4 pm.

A riot control unit, Damini squad officers, Bibwewadi police station officials and employees, traffic police and a fire brigade vehicle were deployed at the spot where people had gathered to watch the pile-up being cleared.

The numbers of the vehicles hit by bus include a tempo, two trucks, another PMPML bus, and two bikes.

“I had written a letter to the PMC three months ago to move the hawkers from this area. In the evening the place is teeming with school buses, working men and vegetable vendors. Imagine the extent of damage that would have happened had the incident taken place in the evening,” said senior police inspector Balasaheb Kopnar of Bibwewadi police station.

Even though the senior PI Kopnar said that the incident happened due to the failed breaks of the PMPML bus, the case was registered against Balshankar for causing death due to negligent driving.