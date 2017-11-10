Pune metro to connect Shivajinagar, Pune station, Khadki and Kasarwadi railway stations for easy interchange

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has decided to interlink various railway stations, including Pune, Shivajinagar, Khadki and Kasarwadi, with metro stations as it will help commuters to switch over from one mode of transport to another on the same platform. According to officials, Maha-Metro has planned to connect metro stations directly to railway platforms.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Maha-Metro managing director Brijesh Dixit said that the company is working on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railway, mainly Central Railways, for interlinking stations of both Pune Metro and railways at four points.

The Pune Metro’s rail route Pimpri–Chinchwad to Swargate will connect Kasarwadi, Khadki and Shivajinagar railway stations and the Vanaz to Ramwadi metro route will connect with the Pune station.

“The Shivajinagar Metro station has been planned underground. Hence, Maha-Metro will erect a subway to connect to the Shivajinagar Metro route. Commuters would need to go one floor below to catch the metro from Shivajinagar railway station. Other metro stations will be at the level of foot overbridges,” Dixit said.

According to Dixit, Maha-Metro is planning the Shivajinagar Metro station near state transport bus stand which will help to connect with the Shivajinagar bus stand, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stop and Shivajinagar railway station. Commuters from other stations will directly come to the metro station.

The underground metro will run from Range Hills to Swargate and its first station is Shivajinagar and next is civil court.

The Maha-Metro head said that they have completed primary discussion with the Indian Railway. Both the agencies would bear the cost of connecting the stations. As both the Indian Railways and Metro are helping each other and getting more commuters, agencies will share the cost equally.

It is planned that commuters would get tickets at both railway and metro platforms. Railways would open their ticket window at metro stations’ entry point and later commuters can get both metro as well as railway ticket.