Pune Smart City pitches for 60 electric buses under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) is in the final stages of submitting a proposal for procuring 60 electric buses under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020. While becoming eligible for a subsidy of Rs. 105 crore under this scheme, the PSCDCL plans to enter into an MoU with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to hand over these buses to them.

Under the national mobility plan, selected cities can be eligible for a maximum of Rs 105 crore subsidy for electric buses and electric cars. The scheme, launched by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise, specifies a subsidy of Rs 1 crore for per bus.

While the last date for submissions under this scheme is November 30, the cities selected under the scheme would be announced on December 31.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pune Smart City Development Corporation’s chief executive officer (CEO) Rajendra Jagtap said that Smart City has prepared an expression of interest document for this scheme and it will be submitted by Wednesday (November 29). There is a strong chance that Pune will be selected as the city meets all the required criteria.

Battery-operated buses are one of the components of the Smart City project.

Jagtap said that PMPML has also given the clearance for procuring these buses. There is no financial burden on the PMPML for procuring these buses. Since they would be operating them, an MoU would have to be signed with the PMPML, Jagtap said.

“The scheme intends to provide direct financial assistance for promoting electric vehicles. The government of India invited an expression of interest, under which Pune Smart City prepared a proposal,” he said.

The scheme entails that electric cars and electric three-wheelers also need to be purchased along with the electric buses. These cars will be purchased by the government for Smart City, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and PMPML. Even the three-wheelers will be utilised as a feeder service, but details are yet to be worked out. The plan envisages purchase of 20 electric cars. While the total project cost is likely to go up to Rs 210 crore, the remaining cost, excluding the Rs 105 crore subsidy would be borne by Smart City Corporation.